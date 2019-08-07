GRIGG, Wm. Lee, 74, of Montpelier, passed away peacefully at home August 5, 2019. Born in Glasgow, Scotland, November 21, 1944. He was preceded in death by his father, William C. Grigg. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 35 1/2 years, Phyllis H. Grigg; mother, Jeannette L. Grigg; daughters, Valerie Halferty (Kirby) and Wendy Grigg; his beautiful grandchildren, Joshua, Emily and Jack; sister, Lorna Ferchalk (Neil); brothers, Rick Grigg and Russell Grigg; niece, Wendy Grigg; beloved aunt, Lorraine Wilush; and sister-in-law, Barbara Edwards (Wally). Lee attended Hermitage High School and graduated with honors from VCU, majoring in marketing. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam and was honorably discharged. He was retired from Burpee Garden Products in 2007. His passions included hiking the Appalachian Trail on Skyline Drive, music, animals, craft beer, gardening and cross-country trips with his wife, Phyllis. He played softball for Chiocca's and Phil's until he was 66. His greatest passion was being a loving husband, father and grandfather. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, August 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Westhampton Memorial Park in the Chapel, 10000 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hanover Humane Society. Condolences may be made at Blileys.com.View online memorial