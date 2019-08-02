GRIMES, BARDEN "BART"

GRIMES, Barden B. "Bart," 77, passed away on July 27, 2019. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his father, Russell; his mother, Katharine; and his sister, June Sulc. He is survived by his wife of more than 30 years, Dr. Mitzi Gregory; children, Bart, Vickii Alahmed (Saeed), Rob (Kristy); grandchildren, McKenzie, Barden, Zakaria, Camden, Maggie and Madison; brother-in-law, Timmy Sulc. A Richmond resident for over 50 years, Bart was originally from Annapolis, Md. He was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals out of high school as a pitcher and first baseman. After several years of playing minor league ball, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, stationed at Fort Myer, Va., where he served with the 3rd Infantry Regiment in the renowned Old Guard unit. Bart was an insurance professional for over 50 years. Bart had an appetite for all sports, but his true passion was baseball. After his minor league career ended, he began coaching all age groups at Tuckahoe Little League in the late '60s. He coached his children through their playing careers, eventually coaching the American Legion Post 244 team. He had a long career playing baseball for the Cleveland Indians of Virginia Baseball Congress (28 and over league), where he still holds several records. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street, Glen Allen, Va. 23060. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Grimes' name to Tuckahoe Little League, 2400 Little League Drive, Henrico, Va. 23233.View online memorial