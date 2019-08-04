GRIMES, Eugene Thomas "Tom" Jr., 66, of Richmond, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernice Nuckols and Eugene T. Grimes Sr.; and is survived by five daughters, Amber Goswick (Jason), Melissa Byrd (Robert), Kelle Grace Grimes, Tori Harlow and Sara Skeen; nine grandchildren; sister, Kathy Grimes; brother, Woody Grimes (Sarah); two nephews; lifelong best friend, Bill Baldacci (Janet); and his love, Sherry Hughes. Tom loved VCU, was an active church goer, served as Santa at Regency Square Mall during the 90s, volunteered at Meals on Wheels and coached his daughters in league softball. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, 1601 Rhoadmiller St., Richmond, Va. 23220 or, in honor of his father, American Cancer Society-Road to Recovery, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Okla. 73123. For online condolences visit bennettfuneralhomes.com.View online memorial