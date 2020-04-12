GRINNELL, Mary Ann, peacefully passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the age of 87. She was preceded in death by her mother, Kizzie A. Smith; and sister, Peggy B. Snead (Tookie). She is survived by her devoted niece, Peggy A. Snead; three nephews, Gilbert M. Snead Jr. (Jeannette), Horace N. Snead (Marsha) and Larry E. Snead; three devoted great-nieces, Cynthia (Eric) Cox, Tamantha (Wade) Hines and Ronda (Torry) Fife; devoted cousins, Lois Henson and Pamela Williams; two special friends, Rita Snead and Deloris Woods; and a host of loving great-nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorial celebration will be announced by family at a later date.View online memorial
