GRIZZARD, George Mason, 64, was born on February 17, 1955, in Emporia, Virginia. He passed away February 10, 2020, after fighting cancer with great strength, grace and an always positive attitude. He was preceded in death by his parents, James A. Grizzard Jr. and Elizabeth Morris Grizzard; brother, James A. Grizzard III; sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Jay Dorsk; and his niece, Katherine Dorsk, who was like a fourth daughter. He is survived by his devoted wife, Becky; his three daughters, Chesney McCahill (Will), Morgan Grizzard, Erika Young (Austin); and granddaughter, Kayleigh McCahill. A graduate of Hampden-Sydney College, Class of '77, his career was in the information technology field. He retired from Dominion Energy after 32 years as a Computer Systems Engineer. George had a strong work ethic in and out of the office and he was always fair and honest with everyone. His girls called him D-Bug and also The Handyman, because he could fix anything. George was an avid golfer with many golfing buddies, whose nickname on the links was "The Grizz." He had the best sense of humor, a quick wit and spot-on one-liners. George was the most kind, giving and loving man. He was a wonderful husband and father, loyal friend and loved his new role as Grizzdaddy to Kayleigh. George was a true family man and especially enjoyed yearly family vacations to Nags Head. He enjoyed traveling, kayaking and going out to eat with "his lovely wife" as he referred to Becky. George loved his loyal dogs through the years and volunteered at the Hanover Animal Shelter. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, at Hanover Golf Club, 14314 Country Club Drive, Ashland, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Health Wagon, P.O. Box 7070, Wise, Va. 24293 or Hanover County Animal Control and Shelter, P.O. Box 40, Hanover, Va. 23069.View online memorial
