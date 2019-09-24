GRONERT, Virginia "Ginny" Rose, 92, passed away at home in Richmond, Virginia, on September 11. She was a gentle and kind spirit who was loved by all she met in her many travels. Ginny visited six continents, traveling to exotic places like South Africa, Turkey, Vietnam, Finland, Iceland and Peru. In her late 80s, she was still hoping to make it to Antartica. Ginny was born in Chicago, Illinois, and grew up in Manistee, Michigan. In 1952, she and her husband, Don, struck off from the midwest for Arizona, in search of career opportunities. They looked around a bit, but decided to continue to Southern California, where they lived for more than 40 years. Don predeceased her in 1997, after 46 years of marriage. Ginny loved new experiences, leading to her acting in a play, taking up skiing, sailing and guitar in her 40s and more recently, playing the didgeridoo. Ginny was a lifelong learner, earning a degree in Speech and Communication from Long Beach State University in her 50s and she continued to take classes and workshops as a part of her travels. In 2010, she moved to Virginia, where she enjoyed the community at Summerhill and being near her younger grandchildren. She loved her computer and the access it gave her to learning and research studies. Ginny will also be remembered by friends and family for her appreciation of a good dessert. She is survived by her sons, Jeffery Jerome (Judy) and Scott Vincent (Heidi Frenzel); and her grandchildren, Nolan, Alex, Amelia and Robert Gronert. A service will be held at Summerhill in Richmond, on September 28, at 1 p.m.View online memorial