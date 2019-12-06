GROOME, James "Boo" Ellis, 80, of North Chesterfield, passed away December 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lillian Groome; grandson, Tyler Ellis Groome; and nine siblings. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Pamela T. Groome; daughter, Mary Groome Carter (David); son, James O. Groome (Stacey); six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; sister, Edna Bragg; and special nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, December 8, at Providence United Methodist Church, 901 S. Providence Rd., Richmond, Va. 23236. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Providence United Methodist Church.View online memorial