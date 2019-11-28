GROSS, Evelyn Jones, November 20, 2019, is a red-letter day, as our beloved, Evelyn "Nini" Gross, entered the peaceful folds of Heaven. Born April 29, 1934, in Thurmond, W.Va., to the late Ethel Jones and Walter Mims, Evelyn was preceded in death by her sister, Juanita Brown. Baptized on August 2, 1970, at Second Baptist Church in Newport News, Va., she later became a member of First Baptist Church, Hampton, Va. Evelyn is survived by daughters, Debra Dabney of Richmond, Va. and Terry Butler (John) of Harrisonburg, Va.; granddaughter, Carmen Richardson (Lawrence) of Perry Hall, Md.; and great-grandson, Evan will miss her. Grandson, Aaron Tucker of Los Angeles, Calif.; Olivia Calloway, sister of Washington, Pa.; along with a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren and lifelong friends celebrate a life well-lived. Memorial service takes place Friday, November 29, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., Richmond, Va.View online memorial