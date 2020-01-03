GROSVENOR, John D., 85, of Henrico, gained his Heavenly wings December 31, 2019. He was preceded in death by Shirley Grosvenor; daughter, Donna Grosvenor Ibarra. He is survived by his daughters, Rhonda G. Martin (Stuart), Terri Grosvenor, Linda Thomas (Rob); four grandchildren, Marissa Ibarra, John Wells, Kristal Maloney and Ashli Fridley-Kemo; and a host of many family and special friends. He was a retired machinist, working at Molins Machine Co. He was a craftsman who loved working with his hands building and repairing. John was an avid gardener and in his community of Lakeside was known as "The Lawnmower Guy." His passion and hobby was working on lawnmowers and their repair. He also was a baseball lover and always lending a helping hand to anyone in need. The family will receive friends Sunday, January 5, 2020, 1 to 3 and 4 to 6 p.m. at Bliley's-Staples Mill. A celebration of his life will be held Monday, January 6, 2 p.m. at Lakeside United Methodist Church. Interment in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lakeside Volunteer Rescue Squad or to Lakeside Youth Baseball, both were very dear to his heart.View online memorial
Service information
Jan 5
Visitation
Sunday, January 5, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
Bliley's - Staples Mill
Jan 5
Visitation
Sunday, January 5, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Bliley's - Staples Mill
Jan 6
Celebration of Life
Monday, January 6, 2020
2:00PM
Lakeside United Methodist Church
Jan 6
Interment
Monday, January 6, 2020
2:30PM
Signal Hill Memorial Park
