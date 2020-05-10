GROTZ, Clifford Cardwell Jr., 91, of Richmond, formerly of Callao, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He was a retired Major in the U.S. Army, serving during World War II, the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam Era. Mr. Grotz was a 33rd Degree Mason and was very active in many Masonic Orders. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Sanford Grotz; and daughter, Toni Ann Cook. Mr. Grotz is survived by his daughter, Phyllis G. Shanahan (John); and his grandchildren, Wyatt Walker and Katie Cook Sweeney. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Childhood Language Center, 4202 Hermitage Rd., Richmond, Va. 23227.View online memorial
