GROTZ, Clifford

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES FROM 28 TO 32 DEGREES EXPECTED. LOCAL VARIATION WILL EXIST WITH MOST OF THE URBAN LOCATIONS REMAINING SLIGHTLY ABOVE FREEZING. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA AND INTERIOR NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...UNTIL 8 AM EDT SUNDAY, THE COLDEST TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED FROM 2 AM THROUGH 7 AM. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&