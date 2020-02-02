GROTZ, Doris Sanford, 87, of the Masonic Home of Virginia, originally of Callao, went to be with the Lord Friday, January 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Samuel F. Dowdy; and brother, William E. Sanford Jr. Doris is survived by her husband of 31 years, Clifford C. Grotz; sister-in-law, Barbara H. "Bobbie" Sanford; niece, Melanie Peugh (fiance, Lin Barrack); nephew, William E. Sanford III; and four great-nephews, Derek, Ryan (Sierra) and Riley Sanford and Chad Rice (Michelle). She was a lifetime member of Gibeon Baptist Church and retired from Life of Virginia Credit Union. Doris was a member and Past Worthy Matron of the Blanche Spencer Chapter #11, OES and served as Worthy Grand Chaplain for the Grand Chapter of Virginia, OES. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road. Services will be held 1 p.m. with an additional visitation period held an hour prior, Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Gibeon Baptist Church, Callao, Va. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gibeon Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 139, Lottsburg, Va. 22511.View online memorial
