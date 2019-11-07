GROVES, Robert Christopher, 34, of Chesterfield, was called home suddenly to be with the Lord on October 28, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Rufus Groves Sr.; stepfather, Donald Doup; aunt, Cindy Toms; and cousin, Gary Sanford. He is survived by his estranged wife, Colby Groves; partner, Tania Lohman; loving mother, Ellen Groves; stepmother, June Groves; siblings, Butch Groves, Lisa Chesley (Roger), Jessica Lowe, Jeff Narron and Joe Narron. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews whom he loved and adored. Robert was a big family man and loved spending time with them. He enjoyed having cook-outs and feeding family and friends with his talent on the grill and smoker which we all will miss. Robert also enjoyed listening to music and dancing when he found the opportunity. He was such a big-hearted person "Teddy Bear" that touched every heart that he came in touch with. It didn't take long for him to make a stamp in your life in some way. Robert went above and beyond to try his best to give his young nieces and nephews all that he had to offer. For they all loved Uncle Robert so much! Not only was Robert a great and wonderful person in his family and home life, but he was a passionate employee and co-founder of Checkmark Services Co. LLC, where he worked extremely hard to help build a company from the foundation to a solid reputable establishment. Robert will be remembered and missed in so many ways, and by so many people. Robert wore shoes that no one will ever fill, and had a place in many people's hearts that can NEVER be replaced. The family will have a memorial service at Advent Christian Church located at 8079 Studley Road, in Mechanicsville, Va. 23116, on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. to celebrate the life and love of Robert Christopher Groves.View online memorial