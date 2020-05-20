GROVES, Thomas Wayne, 32, departed this life on May 13, 2020. Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Teresa Sandridge Beck; his brothers, Timothy, Teddy, Terry and Bobby; along with his aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. Thomas spent many years working for SOAR365 in multiple positions, such as groundskeeping and as a Warehouse Specialist at Ft. Lee, Va. Thomas enjoyed working on the sound systems in his cars. He also enjoyed driving cars, and could be found at the drag strips in Richmond and Dinwiddie with his brother, Bobby. There is a gathering tentatively scheduled for September 14, 2020, at the family residence, in order to remember him and honor his memory.View online memorial
