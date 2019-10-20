GRUBB, Betty D., 98, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Our beloved mother has entered the Kingdom of Heaven to join her husband of 55 years, Taylor I. Grubb Sr.; her brother, Paul O. Delano; her sister, Virginia M. Delano; her stepsister, Hilda D. Sanders; and other predeceased family members. Betty was born November 24, 1920, the third child of Cleveland O. Delano and Ann Elizabeth Muse Delano. Betty grew up in Warsaw, Va., graduating from Warsaw High School and then completing Smithdeal-Massey Business College to receive her training as an office secretary. Following graduation, she took a position with the U.S. Government. In 1951, with the birth of her first child, Betty paused her professional occupation and began her career as mother and homemaker career. She excelled in this new career, which lasted for many years through the stages of mother, grandmother and eventually, great-grandmother. She is survived by two sons, Taylor I. Grubb Jr. (Ellen) and Gary W. Grubb (Crystal); three grandchildren, Taylor I. Grubb III, Brian D. Grubb (Tracie) and Samuel D. Grubb (Blair); six great-grandchildren, Ainsley, Stella, Wyatt, Kaitlyn, Merritt and Cassidy; one stepgreat-grandchild, Scarlett Hatfield; as well as countless nephews and nieces with their families. Betty was a member of Warsaw Baptist Church during her early years and First Baptist Church Richmond following her move to Richmond, Va. and her marriage in their chapel. In Richmond, she served the church faithfully as a member of the congregation, the WMU group, the Bonoth Bible class and eventually, as secretary for the youth minister. In her retirement, she enjoyed social activities including square dancing, travel and many parties or gatherings with friends. Our family will receive friends and visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019, at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church - Chapel, 2709 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Va., on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 1:30 p.m., followed by a reception in Flamming Hall. Interment will be private. The family of Betty Grubb would like to thank the staff of Our Lady of Hope and Hospice Community Care for the exceptional compassionate care she received leading up to her transition to the eternal life. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to First Baptist Church.View online memorial
