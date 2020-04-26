GRUBB, STEVEN

GRUBB, Steven Franklin, 64, of Glen Allen, Va., passed on in the comfort of his family on April 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Ray Grubbs; mother, Ellen Hudson; and brothers, Marvin, Lenny and Robert Grubbs. He leaves behind his loving wife, Janet; daughters, Jessica Harrington (Matt), Heather Grubb and Shannon Grubb; grandchildren, Lucy, Molly and Beckett Harrington; sisters, Gail Cox, Teressa Clary (Ricky), Sheila Jurcsak (Mike) and Shirley Simpson; brother, Bill Grubb (Julie); aunt, Grace "Mimi" Grubbs; uncle, Herbert Hudson (Erma); and a host of nieces, nephews and friends who will all miss him dearly. Steven served proudly in the United States Marine Corps, after which he had a long, dedicated career as a crane operator with W.O. Grubb and was an upstanding member of the IUOE Local 147. He had a passion for Corvettes, Harleys and restoring classic cars. The family will be celebrating his life at a later date. For condolences, see www.blileys.com.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of Steven Grubb as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.