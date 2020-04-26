GRUBB, Steven Franklin, 64, of Glen Allen, Va., passed on in the comfort of his family on April 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Ray Grubbs; mother, Ellen Hudson; and brothers, Marvin, Lenny and Robert Grubbs. He leaves behind his loving wife, Janet; daughters, Jessica Harrington (Matt), Heather Grubb and Shannon Grubb; grandchildren, Lucy, Molly and Beckett Harrington; sisters, Gail Cox, Teressa Clary (Ricky), Sheila Jurcsak (Mike) and Shirley Simpson; brother, Bill Grubb (Julie); aunt, Grace "Mimi" Grubbs; uncle, Herbert Hudson (Erma); and a host of nieces, nephews and friends who will all miss him dearly. Steven served proudly in the United States Marine Corps, after which he had a long, dedicated career as a crane operator with W.O. Grubb and was an upstanding member of the IUOE Local 147. He had a passion for Corvettes, Harleys and restoring classic cars. The family will be celebrating his life at a later date. For condolences, see www.blileys.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Governor's office says 'Phase One' of reopening Virginia 'will not last for two years'; Chesterfield church says it didn't hold large gathering
-
Two more Richmond restaurants have closed for good, bringing total Richmond restaurant closures since March to 8
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
At least 3 more Richmond restaurants - including Brio at Stony Point - have permanently closed; 94% of Va. restaurant owners have laid off workers
-
Louisa County rethinks graduation ceremony to honor Class of 2020
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 3 cemetery plots for sale. Section: Four Seasons Garden, $3300 p…