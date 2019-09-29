GRUBBS, Linda Strickland, 77, of Midlothian, Va., passed away September 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Conrad and Maude Strickland; and sister, Patricia Owen. Born on October 17, 1941, in Lynchburg, Va., she became a Richmond native at a young age, attending Ginter Park Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson High School. Linda was married to Thomas Grubbs Jr. in 1962. She worked for Reynolds Metals for 11 years. She was a member of the Virginia Power Squadron and enjoyed boating. Left to cherish the memory of her talented piano playing and radiant voice are her son, Troy Grubbs; cousin, David Campbell; and close friends. All have fond memories of her singing '50s and '60s songs. Funeral service will be held Friday, October 4, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in the Memorial Park Mausoleum, 11220 Nuckols Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23059. Online guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
