GRUBBS, ROBIN

GRUBBS, Robin H., 60, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She is survived by her seven siblings, Doris Kirby (Robbie), Phyllis Young, Wayne Howk (Iva), Larry Howk (Crys), Cheryl Griffin (Barry), Frances Mullens and Kenny Howk (Ruth); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, 9702 Gayton Rd., #110, Richmond, Va. 23238.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.