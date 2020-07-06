GRYDER, BETTIE

GRYDER, Bettie Adams, 79, of Blackstone, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 2, 2020. She is survived by a son, Donald "Donnie" Gryder of Midlothian; a daughter, Joanne G. Worsham (Todd) of Burkeville; four grandchildren, Sean Kanipe (Samantha) of Richmond, Ryan Gryder of Midlothian, Peyton Gryder (Lindsey) of Midlothian and Courtney McMillian (Joe) of Burkeville; two great-grandchildren, Sloan Arianna Kanipe and Aubrey Mae McMillian; five sisters, Barbara Huff (Clarence) of Chase City, Sue Adams (Booker) of Red Oak, Judy Sheppard (Gene) of Marietta, Ga., Peggy Larsen of Callao, Va. and Terry Bowman (J.T.) of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; three brothers, John Adams (Beth) of Pamplin, James Adams (Susan) of Red House and Kendall Adams (Gloria) of Cullen. Bettie was preceded in death by her brother, Joe Adams. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Road, Blackstone, Va. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Blackstone Baptist Church, 405 S. Main St., Blackstone, Va. 23824 or to the Nottoway Co. Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 453, Crewe, Va. 23930. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com

