GUARD, CLAYSON "THE MASON"

GUARD, Clayson Joseph "The Mason," 58, laid his last brick on February 6, 2020, after a long courageous battle with cancer. Clayson was born on May 16, 1961. He was preceded in death by his parents, Buck and Polly; and his sister, Mary. Daddy called out for Clayson one last time to run home and Clayson replied, "Me is! Me is!" Survivors include his son, Davis; daughter, Megan (Matt); granddaughter, Kelsey; his loving siblings, Regina, Charles (Cathy), Debbi, Ruth (H.E.), Kathy, William (D'Anne), Polly (Lala), Suzanne (Mike); numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and a large following of friends. A special thanks to Gina Wilmoth Bryant for being such a loving friend. Clayson was a very hard-working young man and a talented bricklayer with his work seen throughout the Richmond area. He was an avid animal lover, especially his pet goat, and an exceptional fisherman. He had a boyish love for the outdoors. He was able to make one last fishing trip with his family to OBX this past October. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity or help a friend. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Clayson will be missed by all. In closing he would surely say, "Okay Dear, I love you!" Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
