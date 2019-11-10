GUARD, Jennifer Lee, 39, passed away unexpectedly November 2, 2019. She was born September 24, 1980, in Richmond, Virginia, to Brenda Driskill. She was married to her childhood crush and the love of her life, Jason Christopher Guard. Jennifer had a love for dragonflies. She had an immense passion for animals. She loved all things pink. She loved wolves. She loved Halloween and scary movies. She loved decorating and celebrating it more after her youngest son was born on Halloween. Her children were her life. She always greeted everyone with a huge smile and a big hug. She loved big and made you feel loved. She was silly, sarcastic, smart and stubborn. Her smile lit up a room. She will be immensely missed by all that knew and loved her. Jennifer is survived by her faithfully devoted husband, Jason; her children, Austin, Hunter, Jason Jr. and Kaylee; her mother and stepfather, (who she lovingly called "Dad,") Brenda and Ted Driskill; her grandmothers, Barbara Moore (Nannie), Patricia Brown (paternal) and Joan P. Smith (Nanny); her mother-in-law and father-in-law (who she lovingly called "Daddy"), Cathy (lovingly called "Momma") and Charles Guard; her sister and brother-in-law, Jamie and Michael Mann; her brother and sister-in-law, Kevin and Monique Paxton; her brother-in-law, Charlie Guard and Gabby Englehart; her nieces and nephews, Madison, Keegan, Carter and Hannah; plus her many uncles, aunts, cousins, great-aunts, great uncles and friends. All of these she loved and touched deeply. "Her absence is like the sky, spread over everything." C.S. Lewis. The family is receiving friends on Monday, November 11, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, between 5 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, November 12, at 10 a.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, followed by graveside procession to Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Drive Sandston, Va. 23150. Jason has requested in lieu of flowers, that you send monetary gifts to The Maddie Mann Foundation (501c3 nonprofit), P.O. Box 188, Sutherland, Va. 23885, in Jennifer's memory. Online condolences received at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial