GUDUM, Raymond C., 82, of Glen Allen, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Ann for 59 wonderful years. Ray also leaves behind three daughters and their families whom he was so proud of, Traci and Jules Nottolini, Brenda and Tim Simmons and Heather and Jeff Graves; and seven grandchildren, Nicole and Danny Nottolini, Matt, Gracie and Zach Simmons and Connor and Chloe Large Graves. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Esther Gudum; and son-in-law, Daniel Large. Ray graduated Albion College with post-graduate studies at Michigan State. He was a 1983 graduate of "The Executive Program" at the University of Virginia - Colgate Darden Graduate School of Business. Ray was a Corporate Officer of Ethyl Corporation and served as Vice President Worldwide Sales and Marketing. Prior to joining Ethyl, he was an Officer and Vice President Worldwide Sales and Marketing for Amoco, where he worked for 30 years. Ray served on many Boards including the Dominion Country Club Board, Henrico Area Mental Health and Development Services and the Henrico County Social Services. His strong faith led him to teach Disciple Bible study classes at the Shady Grove United Methodist Church and was the Building Committee Chair. Ray enjoyed golfing with the Dominion Seniors and hit a "Hole in One" in 2003. He was a leader, intelligent, charismatic and loved dearly by his family. Memorial services will be private.View online memorial
