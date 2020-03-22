GUGELMAN, Donald "Don" Ernest, 84, passed away on February 4, 2020. DUE TO CURRENT CIRCUMSTANCES, HIS MEMORIAL SERVICE, ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED FOR FRIDAY, MARCH 27, 2020, HAS BEEN POSTPONED. It is rescheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 West Broad Street, Glen Allen, Va. 23060. Updated information will be in the Richmond Times-Dispatch the week prior to the service, as well as at bennettfuneralhomes.com.View online memorial
