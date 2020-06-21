GUGELMAN, Donald "Don" Ernest, 84, passed away on February 4, 2020. A memorial service will be held at Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 West Broad Street, Glen Allen, Va. 23060, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. To honor Don's love of spring and summer, please wear bright, cheerful colors. Also, please wear a mask. If you are unable to attend, the service will be streamed live and available for replay through July 3, 2020. To view the service, please visit www.reellyfeproductions.com and click on the link for Don.View online memorial
