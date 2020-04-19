GUILD, Alice "Allie" Merkle, 95, passed on March 7, 2020 resting peacefully in her home - domicile of joy, comfort and solace for most of her adult life. She leaves her daughter, Janna Guild and wife, Debbie, of Nashville, Tenn.; her son, Craig Guild and wife, Denise, of Delray Beach, Fla.; her niece, Jane Merkle of Atlanta, Ga.; and her nephews, Dr. Scott Merkle and family of Athens, Ga., Eric Yonenson and Barry Yonenson and families, both of New York. Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Sol L. Guild of Davenport, Iowa; her parents, Arthur L. Merkle and Cecile C. Merkle; her sister, Beatrice F. Merkle; and her brother, Sidney L. Merkle, all of whom had resided in Richmond, Va. The family extends its most heartfelt gratitude to Alice's dearest friends, Susan Friedman, Barbara Wirwille and Susie Owens, and her compassionate team of caregivers, led by the incomparable Ashley Shelton. Alice maintained beautiful relationships across all generations with those she confided in and loved. A passionate storyteller, Alice delighted in the recounting of her life story spent entirely in her dear Richmond, Va. Always one for some fun game-time competition, she spent many an evening testing her skills alongside Pat and Alex on Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy as well as tending to a vast collection of crossword puzzles. Alice was humorous, a loving mother and an unselfish doting lover of her Pomeranians - most recently the loyal Pippin. To leave all with some final words as noted in her favorite song, "Best of Times" "So hold this moment fast, And live and love as hard as you know how, And make this moment last, Because the best of times is now, Is now, is now!" In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory can be directed to the Tri-County Animal Rescue, 21287 Boca Rio Road, Boca Raton, Fla. 33433. There will be no funeral services, though a memorial service will occur at a future date to be determined. Always a mother until the end, she faithfully would send a farewell to all - "Mind How You Go."View online memorial
