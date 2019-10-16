GUILL, Maynard L., 85, electrical engineer, 1966 graduate of Virginia Tech, Virginia Power retiree and volunteer of several Virginia Baptist Partnership Missions, suddenly went to be with the Lord on October 13, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ruth; child, Teresa (Rick); grandson, Seth; brother, Donald Guill; sister, Amy Jean MacCormack (Newton); nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Huguenot Road Baptist Church Friday, October 18, at 3 p.m. Reception to follow. Donations may be made to the Weatherford Memorial Baptist Church Legacy and Endowment Fund at 2828 Emerywood Pkwy., Henrico, Va. 23294.View online memorial