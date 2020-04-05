GUILLEN, Marcella J., 81, of Henrico, Va., passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Edward J. Guillen; sister, Eileen Anderson; and sister, Marlene Cotton; and her parents, Delbert Weatherly and Vera Ellefson. She is survived by her daughter, Stacey Guillen (Jen); and grandson, Matthew Guillen (Careasa); sister, Sandra Brooks of Minnesota and Laverne "Bub" Weatherly (Nancy) of Minnesota; along with loving nieces, nephews and their extended families in Minnesota. She is also survived by a host of loving and devoted friends, and special to her heart were Larry and Sherry Johsnon, Lorraine Austin and Jeanette Jackson, who were considered family to her. She was a devoted member of Fairmount Christian Church. Marcy loved life and found her most joy when she was spending time with her family and friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Lisa Blackburn, who provided the utmost compassionate and loving care to Marcy in her time of need. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Fairmount Christian Church, 6502 Creighton Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, in her name. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.View online memorial
