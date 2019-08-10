GUILMART, Richard Alvin, left this earth August 6, 2019. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Nilda; and sister, Gail Trowbridge. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Linda Sings Guilmart; daughter, Catherine; son, Theodore; and stepdaughter, Elizabeth Winegar. He is also survived by his brother, Stephen; sister, Debra Andrews; and grandchildren, Samantha, Bradley, Nataniel, Antony, Giana and Aria; along with many other family members and friends. He served his country well as an active duty member of the Air Force for 20 years, including two tours of duty in Vietnam and 25 additional years working for the Army at Fort Lee. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America for 65-plus years, becoming a member of the Order of the Arrow, earning numerous awards, including the Silver Beaver Award. He was a faithful member of Ramsey Memorial UMC. He enjoyed participating in activities there, and was especially supportive of the CARITAS ministry to the homeless in the Richmond area. He worked at the polls on election days up to last year. His volunteer work also included Sportsbackers, working the Monument Avenue 10K and Richmond Marathon and helping with Colonial Relays, even when he needed a walker or wheelchair to get across the track. Even when he was very sick, he never gave up wanting to travel, go out to dinner, see a play or just talk to friends. He will be missed. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Pkwy., where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 12, 2019. Interment will follow in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ramsey Memorial UMC, 5900 Hull Street Rd., Richmond, Va. 23224 or Boy Scouts of America, P.O. Box 6809, Richmond, Va. 23230.View online memorial