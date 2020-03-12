GULASKY, Dorothy Horsley, 92, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Monday, March 9, 2020. One of 10 children born to the late William and Lavinia Rilee Horsley, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Ell. Dorothy is survived by special nieces, Jean Small, Arlene Gallagher and Anne Hague; special nephew, Wayne Gulasky (Marion); as well as numerous other nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 909 Rennie Ave. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. in Washington Memorial Park.View online memorial
