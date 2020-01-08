GULYWASZ, Mr. Paul J., of Richmond, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on December 29, 2019, at the age of 61. Paul was a dedicated security guard for Admiral Security Services. He was preceded in death by his father, John A. Gluywasz. Paul will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Evelyn M. Gulywasz; his adoring wife of 29 years, Melody J. Gulywasz; cherished daughter, Symphony Grace Gulywasz; beloved sister, Linda Scholtz; treasured nephews, Chris and Eric Scholtz; as well as numerous relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at New Bethesda Baptist Church. The church is located at 9019 New Bethesda Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116.View online memorial
