GUNN, Burton Austin, 62, of Chester, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, the late Morris Edward Gunn Sr. and Hallie Penn Hawthorne Gunn. Burton is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Denise Gunn; stepsons, Louis Wyatt III, Kevin Wyatt; grandchildren, Louis Wyatt IV, Kayla Wyatt, Ryan Wyatt, Reef Wyatt; nephew, Christian Crotts; niece, Courtney Crotts; brother, Morris E. Gunn Jr. (Brenda); brother-in-law, Robert Crotts (Jacqueline); sister, Wanda Gunn (Randolf Richards) and numerous nieces and nephews. He was a Second Degree Mason of Masonic Lodge #10. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 12 to 1 p.m. at Powers Memorial Baptist Church, 2807 Jackson St., Hopewell, Va. 23860. Burton's funeral and Masonic ceremony will follow in the church at 1 p.m. with Rev. Roger Crump officiating. Final rest is private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to VCU Massey Cancer Research Center, P.O. Box 980214, Richmond, Va. 23298, or Powers Memorial Baptist Church in Burton's memory.View online memorial