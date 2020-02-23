GUNN, Franklin Bruce, 70, of Enon, Va., passed away on February 16, 2020. He was a loving husband, devoted father and doting "Pa." He was preceded in death by his parents, George A. Gunn Sr., Helen Gwyn Gunn; sister, Barbara A. Keefe; and the love of his life, his wife of 40 years, Andrea S. Gunn. He is survived by his son, Bryan C. Gunn; son, Stefan T. Gunn and his wife, Brianne Gunn and their two children, Zebediah and Abbigail; brother, George A. Gunn Jr.; sister, Brenda M. McDonald; and many nieces and nephews. Bruce will be fondly remembered by all who knew him for his love of life and the outdoors, many stories and tidbits of wisdom. "Pa" will forever be in the hearts of his grandchildren and all those who had the honor of knowing him. A celebration of his life will be hosted by his family at a later time. Bryan and Stefan would like to extend their gratitude for the compassionate care Bruce received from the nurses at Chippenham Hospital and the love and support of their family and friends. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
