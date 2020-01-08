GUNN, Gloria Jean, 77, of Glen Allen, received her Heavenly wings on January 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Gunn. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Gloria Gunn-Grant and Lilia Harris; siblings, Ellsworth McLean Jr. (Joyce), Audrey Harper and Wilma Fleming; three grandsons, Corey Harris, Octavius and Curtis Grant; two granddaughters, Cortney Harris and Demetris Grant; four great-grandsons, one great-granddaughter, one great-great-grandson and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of GLORIA GUNN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.