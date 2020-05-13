GUNN, Harold, 82 years old, was born October 3, 1937 and passed May 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Bessie Gunn; wife, Alice T. Gunn (November 4, 2018); two brothers and a sister. He is survived by two daughters, Theresa G. Gunn of Varina and Wendy L. Gunn of Ohio; five brothers, two sisters and two sisters-in-law. Dad had 20-plus years in the U.S. Army and retired as a Sergeant First Class. He enjoyed the NAMR trips and fellowship before getting sick. He was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 14, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where services will be held Friday, May 15, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. The family wants to thank MRMC, Dr. Michael Sheehan, At Home Hospice and his nurses, Terri and Precious. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to alz.org. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
