GUNN, Leonard Carlton, 78, passed away at home after a brief illness on Friday, February 14, 2020. A Richmond native, he was the son of the late Wilbur Carlton Gunn and Thelma Becker Gunn. He is survived by his wife, Susan Gunn; and his stepson, considered his son, Ben Spencer; his brother, Gordon Gunn; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Gunn; two nephews, Christopher Gunn and Ethan Gunn; and a niece, Sarah Gunn. Also left to cherish his memory are his sister-in-law, Sandra McAllister; and brother-in-law, Mac McAllister. Carlton was a distinguished advertising art director in Richmond for more than 50 years. He created award-winning work at such agencies as Paxton Design, Finnegan & Agee and Boisseau Partners and also enjoyed a successful freelance career. His work was recognized in many local, regional and national advertising creative competitions. He held a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Communication Arts from Richmond Professional Institute (now VCU). In retirement, he turned his artistic talents to painting and later creating intricate three-inch collages of popular figures made of aluminum beverage cans. He also generously shared his creativity and design talents with others to support the business and nonprofit interests of his family and friends. He will be dearly missed for the love and devotion he gave his family, high intellect, creativity, dry wit and gentle spirit. He enjoyed collecting, studying and creating art. His talent for home design was evident in the sanctuary he created for his family and himself to enjoy. He loved his side porch on warm days, dinners at home, backyard croquet matches, devising solutions to make life easier, more efficient or more comfortable, after meal cookies, country music and time with his cat, Wendell. Susan and Ben thank the dedicated staffs of VCH Health System Neuroscience ICU, Hospice of Virginia and the loving support of many friends and neighbors during Carlton's illness making it possible for him to spend his final days in the home he loved, with his family and friends by his side. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Carlton's memory to youth mentoring organizations he and Susan supported -- AMP! Metro Richmond and the Youth Life Foundation of Richmond.View online memorial
