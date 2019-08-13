GUNN, MICHAEL "CHAD"

GUNN, Michael Chadwick "Chad," 49, of Blackstone, Va., passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Vangela Evans Gunn; son, Hayden Gunn (Erica King) of Durham, N.C.; daughter, Samantha Jaira Gunn of Blackstone; father, Mike Gunn (Robin) of Darvills; mother, Bernadette Gunn(John Waller) of Alberta, Va.; brother, Ryan Gunn (Kelly) of Blackstone; numerous nieces, nephews and countless friends. The family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 12, 2019, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd. (Bus. Hwy. 460), Blackstone, Va. 23824. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Crenshaw United Methodist Church, 200 Church St., in Blackstone. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 510 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.comView online memorial