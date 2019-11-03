GUNN, Michelle "Missy" Renee, known for the last five years as the Dragonslayer by all who love her, went to walk with our Lord on October 31, 2019, at the age of 47. Surrounded by family and friends that dearly love her, Missy left this earthly life for the glorious eternal life awaiting her. Missy was born in Havre de Grace, Maryland, and raised in Richmond, Virginia. Achieving milestones that most take for granted, Michelle graduated from Varina High School, attended college, participated in 5k races, enjoyed attending concerts and loved to travel this earth with her family and friends. From Aruba to Missouri, the Bahamas to Mexico and Turks and Caicos to Las Vegas, she lived life to the very fullest. Sunny days in the Outer Banks with friends and family were among the very best times. Missy is a beloved daughter to Robert and Darlene Gunn; a "sister" to Mary Jo, Shelly and Ina; granddaughter, niece, cousin, auntie and very dear friend. There was not a soul that Michelle encountered that didn't quickly realize her fighting spirit and sassy wit; she is loved by so many and loves others with her full heart. Our family extends many thanks to the countless family and friends that have visited and supported us over the past five years of this battle. Thank you to our church family at New Bridge Baptist for the many blessings you have shared and prayers you have offered up. To our family in Florida, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia, we thank you for your support and love and to our extended family near and far, thank you. Be not afraid, I go before you always. Come follow me, and I will give you rest. In place of flowers, please consider donations in Michelle's name to Sheltering Arms Physical Rehabilitation Center, where Missy used her mighty spirit to regain her strength, the New Bridge Baptist Church or the American Cancer Society. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, November 4, Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23231. Funeral Services will begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, at Nelsen Funeral Home. Interment will immediately follow in Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Drive, Sandston, Virginia, with a reception following the interment at New Bridge Baptist Church. Online condolences received at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
