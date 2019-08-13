GUNTER, Jimmie Sr., 80, of North Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Gunter; daughters, Miranda (Todd) Perkins and Deborah (Jody) Tingen; son, Jimmie (Sylvia) Gunter Jr.; grandchildren, Jonathan, Joshua and Katie Tingen, Josiah, Evangelina, Jordan, Gabriel, Amariana and Symphony Perkins and Michael and Kristie Gunter; brother, Lanny; and sisters, Carol and Donna. Jimmie was preceded in death by his mother, Beulah Herron; father, Benjamin Gunter; and sister, Linda. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rt. 10). His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the funeral home, with interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Cross Pointe Church of the Nazarene Building Fund, 8710 Hull Street Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23236.View online memorial