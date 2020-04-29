GUTHRIE, CHARLES

GUTHRIE, Charles Melvin, 95, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary Linda Chenault Guthrie; devoted father of Linda Guthrie Murray and Carolyn Guthrie Giardina (Frank); grandfather of Zachary Guthrie Murray and Patrick McCane Murray; brother of Connie Richardson Conklin. Charles is also survived by his loving cat and his granddogs. A private family service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, at the Morrissett Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will be streamed on his obituary page found at Morrissett.com. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park.

