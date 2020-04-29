GUTHRIE, Charles Melvin, 95, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary Linda Chenault Guthrie; devoted father of Linda Guthrie Murray and Carolyn Guthrie Giardina (Frank); grandfather of Zachary Guthrie Murray and Patrick McCane Murray; brother of Connie Richardson Conklin. Charles is also survived by his loving cat and his granddogs. A private family service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, at the Morrissett Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will be streamed on his obituary page found at Morrissett.com. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: COVID-19 cases in Virginia increase by 804; deaths in Richmond area up to 137
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
'A kind, polite and caring young man': Deep Run football player dies in boating accident on Lake Anna
-
Two more Richmond restaurants have closed for good, bringing total Richmond restaurant closures since March to 8
-
UPDATED: 'A casualty of the war': ER doctor, 49, on coronavirus duty in New York kills herself in Virginia
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 3 cemetery plots for sale. Section: Four Seasons Garden, $3300 p…