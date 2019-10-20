GUY, Jacqueline Simone, 91, of Paris, France, passed away peacefully after a short illness on October 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edouard and Clementine Gilet; and grandson, Nicholas Baird. She is survived by her children, Alan Guy, Linda (Frank) Guy, James Guy, Steve (Patti) Guy and Gisele Dubois. She also leaves behind her beloved sister, Suzette Dudescu; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Born in Paris, France, she emigrated to the U.S. in 1947, and settled in P.G. County, Maryland, where she raised her family. In the 1980s, she moved to Northern Virginia, where she lived and worked until her retirement to Beverly Hills, Florida, in 1990. In 2005, she returned to Virginia and became a resident of Henrico County, where she resided at Gayton Terrace. A favorite activity was speaking French, which she did eagerly with all those who would listen and reciprocate. She will be missed greatly by her family and friends. Services will be private.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
