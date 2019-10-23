GUYTON, Elizabeth Wilkes, 77, of Louisa County, passed on to the next life on September 30, 2019, six weeks after losing her husband and caregiver, Sherwood. Family, friends and caregivers did everything they could to ease her passing. Her children remember her better days, when she was an avid reader and talker, eagerly consumed any news of the British Royal family and took joy in making a pot of soup or taking a long walk. Elizabeth is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Claire and Ernie Stinson; son and daughter-in-law, Mac and Rosemary Guyton; daughter and son-in-law, Sherrie Guyton and Mike Ralston; daughter and son-in-law, Claire Guyton and Pat Webber; grandson, granddaughter-in-law and great-grandson, John, Ashley and Cash Guyton; and grandson and granddaughter, Jacob and Grace Guyton. Her family was not prepared to say goodbye to her so soon and have opted to gather privately at her graveside.View online memorial