GUYTON, Sherwood Wylie, 78, of Louisa County, retired journeyman electrician (IBEW, Local 666), devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, died from the effects of a progressive stroke and went on to the next life August 18, 2019. Sherwood was born and raised in the Fan district of Richmond and was the last remaining child of 10 born to Roswell and Mary Elizabeth Guyton. He was a dreamer, inveterate wisecracker and storyteller. He loved working with his hands, sharing a good meal and grousing about politics. He was equal parts curious, stubborn, sarcastic and kind. His strong opinions outlive him, as do his favorite expressions and anecdotes. He will be missed. Sherwood is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Wilkes Guyton; son and daughter-in-law, Mac and Rosemary Guyton; daughter and son-in-law, Sherrie Guyton and Mike Ralston; daughter and son-in-law, Claire Guyton and Pat Webber; grandson, granddaughter-in-law and great-grandson, John, Ashley and Cash Guyton; and grandson and granddaughter, Jacob and Grace Guyton. Family will gather at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, at Signal Hill Memorial Park in Hanover (12360 Hanover Courthouse Road) for a graveside service. Friends are welcome to attend.