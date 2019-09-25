GWALTNEY, Carolyn S., 66, of Ashland, transitioned to her next life on September 24, 2019. Carolyn was the daughter of the late Charles and Margaret Sadler. She was preceded in death by her previous husband, Norfleet "Chick" Gwaltney Jr. Carolyn was the proud owner of Carolyn's Fountain in Mechanicsville and previous owner of Carolyn's Corner. She was loved and cherished by all who knew her. Carolyn is survived by her significant other, Ricky Stewart; son, Wayne Yates Jr. (Margo); grandchildren, Eric, Nicole, Nathan and Tiffany; sisters, Virginia "Ginger" Bower (Mike), JoAnn Johns (Bill) and Betty Goodwin (Phil); brother, Floyd Sadler; many extended family members; and her best friend, Joyce Winn. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Nelsen Funeral Home.View online memorial