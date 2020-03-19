GWALTNEY, Howard Lyttle, age 95, of Chase City, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He was born March 29, 1924, in Mecklenburg County, Virginia and was the son of the late Colegate Gwaltney and the late Sadye Lyttle Gwaltney. He was beyond loving and devoted to his family. Howard was committed to his Lord and served his church for almost 60 years. He was the oldest member of Easters United Methodist Church in Boydton, Va. He was a graduate of Buckhorn High School. Howard was a proud World War II United States Navy veteran, serving from 1944 until 1946. He served in Special Forces hand-to-hand combat Armed Guard with cargo vessels and carried ammunition and supplies to the front. He was transferred to the Air Craft Carrier, Charles McClure and later transferred to The Benjamin Franklin. After the Navy, Howard worked for the United States Postal Service in Chase City, Petersburg, and retired as the Post Master in Skipwith in 1999. He was a member of the American Legion Post 43 in Chase City. He was also a member of the Chase City Masonic Lodge No. 119 for 59 years and served as District Deputy Grand Master. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Holly Nichole Bratten; and sister, Ruth Knightly. Howard is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Lois Robbins Gwaltney; daughter, Debra Melton; two granddaughters, Lindsey Dillion (Mike) and Heather Murray; four great-grandchildren, Audrey Nichole Murray, Michael Adam Dillion, Parker Aaron Dillion and Bennett Austin Dillion; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow in the Woodland Mausoleum in Chase City, with Masonic Rites by the Chase City Masonic Lodge No. 119 and Military Honors by American Legion Post 43. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Easters United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Hazel Wells, 5379 Hayes Mill Road, Baskerville, Va. 23915-1709. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City, Va., will be handling the arrangements.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of HOWARD GWALTNEY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.