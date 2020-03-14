GWALTNEY, Waitsell E. "Gene", 87, of Powhatan, joined his wife, Francis B. Gwaltney, in their heavenly home March 12, 2020. Gene was a 1952 graduate of Powhatan High School and remained close friends with the members of his class. He served our country as a member of the National Guard and throughout a 34-year career with the FBI, where he worked as an office operations specialist on the midnight to 8 a.m. shift. He also operated Gwaltney and Sons Painting full-time during the days. He is survived by his four children, Robert (Kris), Keith (Donna), Brendan Fleming (John), Jennifer Johnson (Chad): eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Gene was a member of both Bethel Baptist Church and May Memorial Baptist Church. Throughout life, he spent the little downtime he had loving his family. The family will receive friends Sunday, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Rt.60), Powhatan and services will be held there Monday, at 2:30 p.m. Interment Powhatan Community Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to May Memorial Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Waitsell Gwaltney, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 15
Visitation
Sunday, March 15, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
2:00PM-4:00PM
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Highway
PO Box 245
Powhatan, VA 23139
3215 Anderson Highway
PO Box 245
Powhatan, VA 23139
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 16
Service
Monday, March 16, 2020
2:30PM
2:30PM
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Highway
PO Box 245
Powhatan, VA 23139
3215 Anderson Highway
PO Box 245
Powhatan, VA 23139
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.