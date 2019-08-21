HACKER, Myrtle Frances, 85, of Henrico, Va., passed away peacefully on Monday, August 12, 2019. She is survived by her two sons, James and David Hacker; and her brother, George Legler. Myrtle was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., where she went to Dormont High School, class of 1952. She became a member of Third Church in 1983, and loved cooking Wednesday night dinner and babysitting on Sundays. A memorial service will be held at Third Church, 600 Forest Ave., on Wednesday, August 21, at 11 a.m. immediately followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org.View online memorial