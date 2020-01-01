HADDON, JOSEPH SR.

HADDON, Mr. Joseph Marvin Sr., beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away December 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bill Jones; and is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ann; his children, Joseph Jr. (Dana), Cheryl Haddon Baker and Richard (Tara); his grandchildren, Trey (Cara), Lee (Alison), Sydney, Joey Baker; sister-in-law, Emma Jean; nieces, Kathy Longest, Kim Rosenfeld and Kelli Clough. Joe graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, where he was a member of the Corps of Cadets. He attended RPI and UVA. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Joe worked at Richmond Ford Lincoln for 25 years and previously at the Bank of Virginia. Joe will be remembered for his love of family, friends, the Washington Redskins and ice cold beer. The family will be receiving visitors Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Road, Richmond, Va. 23229, from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Memorial service will be held at Welborne United Methodist Church, 920 Maybeury Drive, Richmond, Va. 23229, Friday, January 3, 2020, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joe's honor can be made to the United Methodist Family Services, www.UMFS.org or American Heart Association, www.heart.org.View online memorial
