HADDON, Thomas "Tom" Marshall, age 81, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020, in the hospice unit of Retreat Doctors' Hospital. Born December 22, 1938, he was the son of the late Wade Marshall Haddon and Margaret Childress Haddon. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Terri Lea Fischer. Tom is survived by his son, Mitchell Haddon and his daughter-in-law, Sabine Neumann; sisters, Janice Newcomb and Iris Hall; nieces and nephews, Melissa Williams, Stacey Ward, Gray Hall, Ray Newcomb and Steven Newcomb; and former daughter-in-law, Roxanne Haddon. After serving in the Air Force, Tom went on to a long and successful career in the HVAC service industry, becoming known for his technical prowess and capacity to solve any problem. He also mentored many who work in the industry today. He was blessed to have Monica Layne as a caregiver over the past five years and was fortunate to have her attention and support. The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to the nurses and staff of Hospice of Virginia and the unit at Retreat Doctors' Hospital. He was a great neighbor and friend to many, always there to lend a helping hand. A Celebration of Life is being planned for April. Tom was a lover of animals and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Richmond SPCA.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Beehive, 8 feet long, discovered in ceiling of Richmond apartment
-
Carytown Burger and Fries in Short Pump is closed - property seized by landlord
-
Richmond neighborhoods: With Creighton Court set to be demolished, residents wonder what's next
-
Richmond neighborhoods: A look at changes in the city, one neighborhood at a time
-
Last chapter: Midlothian Book Exchange owner is retiring and hopes to sell the store