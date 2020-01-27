HADEN, Linda A. (Williams), age 59, of Henrico, Va., passed away on January 22, 2020, peacefully in her home. Retired from Michael's and a loyal WOTM member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Assoc., Linda was a selfless and giving person to everyone she knew. Her family meant more than the world to her. Linda is survived by her husband of 34 years, Otey; her brother, Jack (Nancy) Williams; children, John Eric and Tara; brother, William "Bill" Williams; and daughters Hailey, Abby and Emily; nephews and niece, Robert "Buddy," Michael (Erin), Stephen (Renee) McNiff, Katie (Anthony); daughter, Kayleigh Landers. Linda was preceded by her parents, Franklin and Mildred "Jane" Williams; and sister, Susan (Robert) McNiff. There will be a memorial service at Sandston Moose Lodge, 4505 Oakleys Lane, Richmond, Va. 23231, on February 1, 2020 at 3 p.m.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of LINDA HADEN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.