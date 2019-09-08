HAGA, William M. Sr., 92, of N. Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Troy and Nettie Haga; and wife, Bertha Haga. He is survived by his daughters, Teresa (Michael) Gardner, Carol (Ronnie) Gaines, Sandra (John) Correas, Mona (Steve) Horne and Vanessa (Glen) Jenson; sons, William Haga Jr. (Susie), John Haga (Sue), Samuel Haga, Allen (Marsha) Rogers, Jimmy (Tonya) Rogers; sister, Helen Hurd; 15 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery, 5930 Centralia Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va., on Monday, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to Salem Baptist Church.View online memorial