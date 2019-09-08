HAGAN, Nancy Lavern, of Chesterfield, joined her husband, Raymond, in Heaven on September 6, 2019. She is survived by her children, Wanitta Huvar Cheely (Ricky), Daniel VanValkenburgh Jr., Marilyn Chervek, Joseph VanValkenburgh (Melissa), Susan Spain (Lindsey) and Todd Hagan; 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-granny. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Hyles Baptist Church, 7220 Courthouse Rd., Chesterfield, where a funeral ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 11. Interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sarah Cannon Cancer Center, www.sarahcannon.com, or the ASPCA, www.aspca.org.View online memorial